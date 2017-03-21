Loving Mum In Two Languages
Certain songs mark the day in our memory growing up hearing them, especially in this day. For instance, it is " sit Al habayeb" or the Best of All lovers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|13 min
|DaniEl
|513,178
|End of White Racism coming soon
|1 hr
|Khan
|12
|Donald Trump; The worst American President
|2 hr
|Khan
|5
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,598
|Parents concerned over religious curriculum (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Lone Ranger
|14
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|8 hr
|Archie bunker
|5
|Anti-Islam note leaves Des Moines community shaken
|11 hr
|Cecil Rhodes
|3
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC