'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque
There are 2 comments on the Seaway News story from 11 hrs ago, titled 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque.
In support of the new "Islam Understood" initiative, members of the Baitun Nasir Mosque gathered last Sunday, March 5 for an open house. The newly launched movement aims to give Canadians the opportunity to learn more about Islam and its true teachings.
Love for all, hatred for none.....except 9/11/01, Beslan, London, Madrid, Paris, Brussels, Ft. Hood, Mumbai, San Bernardino, Charlie Hebdo.....on and on and on and on.....
SalaamZ ! F.M. Dont people like you just absolutely hate it when muslims prove to have the ethical and moral high ground ? LOL! CheerZ
