'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque

In support of the new "Islam Understood" initiative, members of the Baitun Nasir Mosque gathered last Sunday, March 5 for an open house. The newly launched movement aims to give Canadians the opportunity to learn more about Islam and its true teachings.

Faith Michigan

“Support The Police”

Since: Jun 16

Michigan

#1
Love for all, hatred for none.....except 9/11/01, Beslan, London, Madrid, Paris, Brussels, Ft. Hood, Mumbai, San Bernardino, Charlie Hebdo.....on and on and on and on.....

Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#2
Faith Michigan wrote:
Love for all, hatred for none.....except 9/11/01, Beslan, London, Madrid, Paris, Brussels, Ft. Hood, Mumbai, San Bernardino, Charlie Hebdo.....on and on and on and on.....
SalaamZ ! F.M. Dont people like you just absolutely hate it when muslims prove to have the ethical and moral high ground ? LOL! CheerZ
