Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loaded Lux
Minister Louis Farrakhan , the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam, continued his connection to Hip Hop during a sermon in Chicago at the NOI's Mosque Maryam, where he heaped praise on local hero Chance The Rapper and battle rap star Loaded Lux . The sermon was part of the annual Saviours' Day celebration on Feb. 26, which honors the birth of the NOI's founder, Master Wallace Fard Muhammad.
