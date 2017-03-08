Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Ra...

Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loaded Lux

Read more: HipHopDx

Minister Louis Farrakhan , the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam, continued his connection to Hip Hop during a sermon in Chicago at the NOI's Mosque Maryam, where he heaped praise on local hero Chance The Rapper and battle rap star Loaded Lux . The sermon was part of the annual Saviours' Day celebration on Feb. 26, which honors the birth of the NOI's founder, Master Wallace Fard Muhammad.

Chicago, IL

