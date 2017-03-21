Letter: Trump right to focus on Radic...

Letter: Trump right to focus on Radical Islam

I don't like his demeanor, lying, or alternative facts either but it appears President Trump is going to get something done unlike the water treader in chief he replaced in office. I like parts of his plan.

Chicago, IL

