Learn more about Muslim culture at - Open Mosque Day'

The public is invited to the Islamic Center of Claremont's "Open Mosque Day" on Sunday, April 2 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The center is located at 3641 N. Garey Ave., Pomona The event is an opportunity for Claremonters and other in the Pomona Valley to meet local Muslims, learn about Islam, observe prayer, try traditional food, write their name in calligraphy, try on a hijab and get a free translation of the Qu'ran, according to ICC.

