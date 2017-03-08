Leader: Islamic Republic Has Become Powerful in Every Respect

TEHRAN Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has become powerful and glorious in every aspect of life thanks to the new ideas set forth by the Muslim thinkers. In a meeting with members of the Experts Assembly, the Leader said the Islamic Republic of Iran is the only system capable of giving response to the actual needs of the Muslims and restoring their freedom and identity.

