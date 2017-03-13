King Salman: Relinquish Guardianship ...

King Salman: Relinquish Guardianship of Islam's Holy Sites

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Mecca and Medina, situated in Western Saudi Arabia, are Islam's two holiest sites. The region is the birthplace of Islam and of the Prophet Mohammad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
USA&RUSSIA==>>MUST NUKE ALL MUSLlM COUNTRIES! 12 min Season_s greetings 8
Do you hate islam and muslims ? 17 min Season_s greetings 14
News How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
Vote for the brilliant Geert Wilders 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 16
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr yehoshooah adam 256,556
News Everything you need to know about the Dutch ele... 2 hr Khan 5
I too have issues with my faith, occasionally. 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 13
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Chief Expose ZioA... 513,255
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC