Kellie Leitch didn't know anti-Islamic group was part of Brampton event, campaign manager says
Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch's campaign manager Michael Diamond says the MP did not know Rise Canada, an anti-Islamic protest group, was going to be part of an event she attended in Brampton, Ont. Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch would not have attended an activist meeting in Brampton, Ont., this week if she had known a group of anti-Islamic protesters were part of the event, her campaign manager said Wednesday.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|17 min
|Banned Aid
|513,404
|End of White Racism coming soon
|1 hr
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|36
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|1 hr
|Blow Me Alvin Boss
|31
|Learn more about Muslim culture at - Open Mosqu...
|2 hr
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|2 hr
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Muslim Student Union aims to educate students o...
|2 hr
|Merciless Crusader
|2
|Islam is the stupidest religion on the planet
|2 hr
|The Ultimate Crus...
|3
