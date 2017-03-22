There are on the JD Supra story from 14 hrs ago, titled Kasco to Pay $110,000 to Settle EEOC Discrimination and Retaliation Lawsuit. In it, JD Supra reports that:

KASCO, LLC, a St. Louis company which manufactures and sells butcher supplies and meat processing equipment, has agreed to pay $110,000 and furnish other relief to settle an employment discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced today. The EEOC had charged KASCO with discrimination based on national origin and religion, as well as unlawful retaliation.

