Judges shouldn't ignore what we all know Trump's travel ban is really about

There are 3 comments on the The Washington Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Judges shouldn't ignore what we all know Trump's travel ban is really about.

David Cole is national legal director of the ACLU, which along with the National Immigration Law Center is representing the plaintiffs in the Maryland case challenging the travel ban. Should courts look behind the four corners of President Trump's second executive order temporarily banning entry from a group of Muslim-majority countries in assessing its legality? The constitutionality of the order turns on the answer.

Iqbal Ali

Houston, TX

#1 6 hrs ago
Another brilliant piece by the mainstream media. This is from washington post, possibly the No.1 leftist website today. It is now more influential than CNN.

95% of the western politicians are on the muslim side.
50% of the west (leftist) is on the muslim side

100% of the western mainstream media is on the muslim side (Except fox and breitbart)

What can possibly prevent muslims from making islam dominate the west? Nothing.

And allah knows best.

Mr Biggelsworth

Orange, CA

#2 5 hrs ago
Christians are the most pathetic people on earth.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#6 4 hrs ago
So according to David Cole and the ACLU, public opinion, or what "we all know" should overrule the law, facts and the Constitution. So if we "all know" that a person committed a crime, such as Hillary Clinton using an unsecured and unauthorized server for storing and transmitting confidential government information and documents, then why have a trial? All we need to do is make sure that according to the ACLU "we all know" a person is guilty.
Chicago, IL

