There are on the The Washington Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Judges shouldn't ignore what we all know Trump's travel ban is really about. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

David Cole is national legal director of the ACLU, which along with the National Immigration Law Center is representing the plaintiffs in the Maryland case challenging the travel ban. Should courts look behind the four corners of President Trump's second executive order temporarily banning entry from a group of Muslim-majority countries in assessing its legality? The constitutionality of the order turns on the answer.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.