Joe Simitian to host sessions on Islam

Joe Simitian to host sessions on Islam

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

As a Santa Clara County Supervisor, Joe Simitian spends time on thorny issues like the jail, Valley Medical Center, or homelessness. But the supervisors' agenda has never fully defined Simitian, who has held offices ranging from Palo Alto school trustee to state senator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The destruction of Mecca 7 min Khan 12
Donald Trump; The worst American President 16 min Khan 11
News Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing For My Life? 59 min go 11
News Profiling Islamophobes 3 hr BuildTheWall 7
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Banned Aid 513,209
Must watch - Erdogan threatens europe 5 hr Chuck 2
News Parents concerned over religious curriculum (Sep '15) 5 hr Chuck 17
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Wildfires
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,751,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC