Jewish-Hindu musician sings about Allah in new album for kids

Here's a great idea for an album: Get a Australian-born, Jewish-raised, Hindu singer-songwriter with a penchant for banana yellow suits and essential oils and have him sing songs about Islam for kids. And here it is - "Ben Lee Sings Songs About Islam for the Whole Family," the newest release from guitarist and singer, Ben Lee.

