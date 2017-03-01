Islamic leader: Judaism and Christianity also have sparked violence
At an inter-religious conference on combatting extremism, the Imam of Egypt's Al Azhar University reminded participants that Islam is not the only religious faith that has been associated with violence. "Judaism and Christianity have a history of violence," said Sheikh Ahmed al Tayyab, the host of the conference held in Cairo.
