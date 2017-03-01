Islamic leader: Judaism and Christian...

Islamic leader: Judaism and Christianity also have sparked violence

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

At an inter-religious conference on combatting extremism, the Imam of Egypt's Al Azhar University reminded participants that Islam is not the only religious faith that has been associated with violence. "Judaism and Christianity have a history of violence," said Sheikh Ahmed al Tayyab, the host of the conference held in Cairo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Without Extremes: The Muslim Case for Lib... 27 min Hitler Alt-Leftis... 8
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Faith Michigan 512,978
News Muslim veterans offer to guard Jewish sites acr... 1 hr Post 1
News Is Islam a Religion of Peace?Let's ask the OIC 2 hr True Christian wi... 2
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... 2 hr Muslim lies 12
Christianity proves Hinduism is fake & vulgar (Oct '15) 2 hr Chief laughing water 90
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 2 hr Chief Trump Good 256,520
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,654 • Total comments across all topics: 279,255,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC