Islamic cleric urges Muslims to unite
Dr Abdullahi Eleyinla, lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin, has called on Muslims to embrace the spirit of team work, rather than individualism, to gain Allah's mercy. Eleyinla made the call recently in Ilorin, while delivering a lecture at the Special Dawah symposium organised by the Muslim Congress, Kwara state chapter.
