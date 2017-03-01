Islamic Center of Maine: Questions an...

Islamic Center of Maine: Questions and Answers

Omar Conteh, Outreach Coordinator for the Islamic Center of Maine in Orono, will present a talk about the tenets of Islam and take questions from the audience about the Muslim faith at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday March 16th at 7:00 PM. He will cover aspects of the history and background of the Islamic religion, including the "pillars and articles of faith" that the religion is built upon.

