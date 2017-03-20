Islamic Banking Could Be Coming to the North Caucasus
There are 1 comment on the Transitions Online story from 16 hrs ago, titled Islamic Banking Could Be Coming to the North Caucasus. In it, Transitions Online reports that:
The recently established International Islamic Business Association has announced plans to develop halal businesses and open offices throughout the region. However, changes in Russian legislation are needed to attract investment from Muslim countries, IAIB members have said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Transitions Online.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
The disease is spreading.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|1 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|End of White Racism coming soon
|1 hr
|AussieBobby
|2
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2,175
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,595
|Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ...
|8 hr
|Chriss
|2
|Anti-Islam note leaves Des Moines community shaken
|8 hr
|Chriss
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|9 hr
|Chuck
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|DaniEl
|513,156
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC