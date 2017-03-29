Islam does not limit women - Islamic ...

Islam does not limit women - Islamic scholars

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Contrary to public perception, Islamic scholars have debunked the notion that Islam limits women from aspiring to higher positions in life. Former Dean of the faculty of Creative Arts at the Kumasi Technical University, Prof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... 2 min just Jay_ for fri... 1
News Muslims are people, Islam is a medieval ideology 16 min More Muslim lies 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 19 min DaniEl 513,360
First-ever Muslim Women's Day 19 min More Muslim lies 7
News Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum... 22 min just Jay_ for fri... 29
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 36 min drd1 2,196
The filth of islam 59 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 15
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,344 • Total comments across all topics: 279,907,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC