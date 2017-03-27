There are on the Daily Mail story from 3 hrs ago, titled Islam critic Ayaan Hirsi Ali says shut down Muslim schools. In it, Daily Mail reports that:

Married hedge fund executive, 56, who lost billions with Bernie Madoff, leaps to his death from the 24th story of New York City's luxury Sofitel hotel still wearing his business suit Three teenage burglars are shot dead by homeowner's son, 23, with an AR-15 after they burst in to Oklahoma house wearing masks and carrying a knife Revealed: The basic post-workout mistake that UNDOES any hard work put in at the gym President Trump to issue an Executive Order that will undo Obama's Clean Power Plan which restricted greenhouse emissions at coal-fired power plants Mother is so convinced that her eight-year-old son is the reincarnation of Lou Gehrig that she's written a book about it Surrogate slave: Florida woman, 47, paid for young woman to be smuggled in from Mexico and held her captive for two years while she tried to impregnate her with her boyfriend's sperm and fed her on beans NINE Texas ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Mail.