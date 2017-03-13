There are on the The Times of India story from 22 hrs ago, titled Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi. In it, The Times of India reports that:

For the first time in nearly three decades, Iran's pilgrims did not attend last year's hajj after Riyadh and Tehran failed to agree on security and logistics. But, Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that despite ruptured ties between them, Iranian pilgrims will participate in this year's annual hajj.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of India.