Indonesia: Jokowi urges tolerance as hardliners fire up for run-off election

"DO NOT confuse politics and religion," Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Friday as he sought to drive home a crucial message on the merits of diversity to a nation still struggling between secular and religious politics. Jokowi was urging tolerance in the face of rising religious tension while speaking at the opening of the Tugu Titik Nol Pusat Peradaban Islam Nusantara , a monument representing the symbolic home of Indonesian Islam in Baru, North Sumatra.

