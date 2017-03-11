There are on the The Peninsula story from 14 hrs ago, titled Inability to showcase true religion causing Islamophobia in West. In it, The Peninsula reports that:

A lack of social representation and inability to find space to showcase the real Islam is promoting Islamophobia in European countries. Muslims worldwide should come together overcoming barriers of culture and nations for world peace, according to an Italian writer and researcher.

