Inability to showcase true religion causing Islamophobia in West
There are 1 comment on the The Peninsula story from 14 hrs ago, titled Inability to showcase true religion causing Islamophobia in West. In it, The Peninsula reports that:
A lack of social representation and inability to find space to showcase the real Islam is promoting Islamophobia in European countries. Muslims worldwide should come together overcoming barriers of culture and nations for world peace, according to an Italian writer and researcher.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Peninsula.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Just look at this disgusting subhuman!
No wonder her fellow subhumans treat her like sh!t !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|53 min
|Aliroger1
|513,210
|She Sells Sea Shells... (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|reject islam
|12
|Do you hate islam and muslims ?
|2 hr
|act now
|1
|More than 50 young Muslims take to the streets ...
|2 hr
|rollercoaster
|3
|Jews Are Morally Superior To Muslims
|2 hr
|rollercoaster
|9
|Meet The Young Torontonians Combating Islamophobia
|2 hr
|Johnny be good
|12
|Harming the environment is an act of animosity ...
|3 hr
|Johnny be good
|3
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC