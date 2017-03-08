In Netherlands mosque, Dutch citizens...

In Netherlands mosque, Dutch citizens debate role of Islam

Hundreds of Dutch citizens packed into a Rotterdam mosque Friday for an animated debate on the role of Muslims in the country, a central theme as key elections loom. The Essalam mosque - the biggest in The Netherlands - hosted the evening, which comes as the Freedom Party of far-right anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders appears set to emerge as one of the largest in parliament in Wednesday's vote.

