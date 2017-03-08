In Netherlands mosque, Dutch citizens debate role of Islam
Hundreds of Dutch citizens packed into a Rotterdam mosque Friday for an animated debate on the role of Muslims in the country, a central theme as key elections loom. The Essalam mosque - the biggest in The Netherlands - hosted the evening, which comes as the Freedom Party of far-right anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders appears set to emerge as one of the largest in parliament in Wednesday's vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews Are Morally Superior To Muslims
|3 min
|rollercoaster
|9
|Meet The Young Torontonians Combating Islamophobia
|5 min
|Johnny be good
|12
|Inability to showcase true religion causing Isl...
|46 min
|Johnny be good
|1
|Harming the environment is an act of animosity ...
|1 hr
|Johnny be good
|3
|Travel ban challenge puts Hawaii's few Muslims ...
|1 hr
|enter username
|1
|Free things to do with the kids this weekend in...
|1 hr
|enter username
|1
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|2 hr
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Food for thought
|513,209
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC