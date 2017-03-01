In age of Trump, a Jewish indie rocker explains Islam
Australian musician Ben Lee rehearses inside his home studio in Los Angeles, California on March 2, 2017. Distraught by the treatment of Muslims in Donald Trump's America, indie rocker Ben Lee felt he could seize on his own skills to encourage understanding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|14 min
|Advents
|45
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Nina
|513,008
|Is Ahmadiyya True? (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Advents
|15
|Did Rashad Khalifa do kids ?
|1 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|1
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|28
|Islam is incompatible with Western values
|1 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|3
|Muslim member of national security staff resign...
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|37
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC