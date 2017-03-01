In age of Trump, a Jewish indie rocke...

In age of Trump, a Jewish indie rocker explains Islam

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Australian musician Ben Lee rehearses inside his home studio in Los Angeles, California on March 2, 2017. Distraught by the treatment of Muslims in Donald Trump's America, indie rocker Ben Lee felt he could seize on his own skills to encourage understanding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament 14 min Advents 45
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Nina 513,008
Is Ahmadiyya True? (Nov '08) 1 hr Advents 15
Did Rashad Khalifa do kids ? 1 hr USA USA USA USA 1
Poll Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08) 1 hr USA USA USA USA 28
Islam is incompatible with Western values 1 hr USA USA USA USA 3
News Muslim member of national security staff resign... 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 37
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC