'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman takes on Islamophobia at school board meeting
Kate McGillivray is a jill-of-all-trades at CBC Toronto, working as a reporter in the field and on the digital desk. Originally from west-end Toronto, she began her reporting career in Montreal and Sherbrooke, Quebec and is now thrilled to be home.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss
|26
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|3 hr
|Mikeymike116
|150
|Islam will prevail in America
|6 hr
|Inserted or insertee
|16
|Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum...
|9 hr
|Retribution
|22
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|chazmo
|513,353
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|11 hr
|Advents
|2,189
|Canada passes M-103 against Islamophobia
|13 hr
|just Jay_ for fri...
|24
