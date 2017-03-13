How anti-Islam leader Wilders became a frontrunner in Holland's election
There are 2 comments on the Jerusalem Post story from Yesterday, titled How anti-Islam leader Wilders became a frontrunner in Holland's election. In it, Jerusalem Post reports that:
Holland's Jews watch hesitantly as the country goes to the polls amid rising nationalism and an anti-Muslim backlash. IN THEIR hometown of Amsterdam, Baruch Spinoza and Anne Frank have long been upheld as the famously liberal city's twin beacons of moral guidance.
#3 21 hrs ago
If you want to save your culture from islam - Vote for wilders.
#4 21 hrs ago
Too late for anything to change.
Now only a bloody full-blown insurgency can turn the tide.
No guarantee either since we value our life very dearly and they value their death in the name of their prophet nor allah just as much.
