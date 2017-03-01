Houston-area mosque attracts signs of welcome, support
When Yasmin Saleh set out to attend a recent Monday evening prayer at Masjid Al-Ansaar Woodlands - or The Woodlands Mosque - she was anxious. The Houston Chronicle reports the day before, a Canadian student with far-right ideologies shot up a mosque in Quebec City, killing six and wounding 19 people.
The Houston Chronicle reports
