Hizbul charade of 'Kashmiri nationalism' ends as it says pelt stones for Islam

SRINAGAR: Hizbul Mujahideen militant Zakir Rashid Bhat , who took over from Burhan Wani who was killed in an encounter last July, has urged Kashmiri Muslim youths to pelt stones at security forces in the name of Islam , rubbishing Hurriyat 's claim that the militant movement was "secular" or for "freedom" and Kashmiri "nationalism". In a 12-minute video, circulated widely on social media, Zakir Rashid Bhat, alias Zakir Musa, is seen preaching violence in the name of Islam.

