Harming the environment is an act of animosity against Islam: Ayatollah Khamenei
There are 3 comments on the Tehran Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Harming the environment is an act of animosity against Islam: Ayatollah Khamenei. In it, Tehran Times reports that:
The most obstinate, the most ominous, and the most stubborn of enemies, whose characteristics have been enumerated. One of their characteristics is that when they find power on Earth they foster corruption and kill people and products.
#1 10 hrs ago
But he's still cool with beheading 'infidels' and 'apostates', stoning rape victims for 'adultery' and hanging homosexuals.
#2 10 hrs ago
Islam is a crime against humanity.
#3 9 hrs ago
It's a crime against EVERYONE !
