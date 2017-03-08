Harming the environment is an act of ...

Harming the environment is an act of animosity against Islam: Ayatollah Khamenei

There are 3 comments on the Tehran Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Harming the environment is an act of animosity against Islam: Ayatollah Khamenei.

The most obstinate, the most ominous, and the most stubborn of enemies, whose characteristics have been enumerated. One of their characteristics is that when they find power on Earth they foster corruption and kill people and products.

Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#1 10 hrs ago
But he's still cool with beheading 'infidels' and 'apostates', stoning rape victims for 'adultery' and hanging homosexuals.
Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#2 10 hrs ago
Islam is a crime against humanity.
Johnny be good

Austin, TX

#3 9 hrs ago
It's a crime against EVERYONE !

