German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' ...

German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulate Muslim Communities

There are 2 comments on the The Daily Caller story from Friday, titled German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulate Muslim Communities. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

Jens Spahn, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, wants an "Islam law" in Germany to regulate Muslim communities. German authorities have warned about the rapid growth of the Islamist scene in recent years.

Regulate and contain

Regina, Canada

#1 Friday
Muslims must not just be regulated, but contained. When threatened in WWll many nations set up camps to house and control Japanese. The same treatment seems necessary for the even more dangerous Muslims who are constantly yapping about their Sharia Law and immoral pig Prophet.
The Ultimate Crusader

Austin, TX

#2 21 hrs ago
They'll soon propose to abolish Christianity and demolish all churches.
Chicago, IL

