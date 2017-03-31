There are on the The Daily Caller story from Friday, titled German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulate Muslim Communities. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

Jens Spahn, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, wants an "Islam law" in Germany to regulate Muslim communities. German authorities have warned about the rapid growth of the Islamist scene in recent years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.