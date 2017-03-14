German authorities ban Islamic extremist group
BERLIN - Authorities in northern Germany have banned an organization that they say was a "hot spot" for Islamic extremists and searched a mosque that the group runs. The state interior ministry in Lower Saxony on Tuesday announced a ban on the "German-speaking Islam Group Hildesheim," known by its German acronym DIK.
#1 12 hrs ago
Extremist muslims attack us physically. Moderate muslims attack us culturally.
Therefore, extremist muslims are ----> not <----- the real threat. Moderate muslims are the real threat.This is because attacks by muslim extremists are illegal. But muslim culture is legal. In fact, muslim culture is immune. Moderate muslims are growing it every day. Thus, the real threat emanates from moderate muslims, not the extremist muslims.
The fight against islam is not physical, but cultural. Physical warfare is applied by extremist muslims only in furtherance of cultural ends. Muslims want to change our culture, our way of living. Muslims want non-muslims to live according to islamic norms. In the muslim countries, the few non-muslims that live - They live precisely like muslims. Their women are covered, they can't have sex, they can't have alcohol (except clandestinely) and so on.
And this is what muslims want - The entire game is of the - Way of life, the modus vivendi. Islam is what?- Way of life. Islam refers to its own self as - Deen in quran. Muslims also refer to islam as deen. Deen = Way of life.
So let us stop thinking of the islamic threat in terms of extremism. If anything, extremist muslims are only alerting and forewarning us of the looming islamic catastrophe that lies in our civilization's future.
MontrÃ©al, Canada
#2 9 hrs ago
Although very true, your words here on the islam forum have the same value as farts in the wind.
