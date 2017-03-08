Free things to do with the kids this ...

Free things to do with the kids this weekend in Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Even though the mercury will dip this weekend, here are some family friendly events you may find it worth bundling up for. When: Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Begins at Ottawa City Hall and ends at Lansdowne Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 9 hr Joel 256,552
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 hr J_a_n 513,120
News Islam Without Extremes: The Muslim Case for Lib... 12 hr Mikey 17
News How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11 13 hr yehoshooah adam 17
Jews Are Morally Superior To Muslims 14 hr Khan 7
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... 15 hr gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote 15 hr gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC