Free Islamic studies lecture at UT is...

Free Islamic studies lecture at UT is tonight

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Ovamir Anjum, the Imam Khattab Endowed Chair of Islamic Studies, will speak at 7 p.m. in the Driscoll Alumni Center auditorium on "Muslims in America: Where do we go from here?" for the university's annual lecture on Islamic thought. "Most American Muslims have no 'back home' to which they can go," he wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christian prof says jesus was muslim 15 min Khan 1
Poll Should Refugees RIOT to Get Their Message Across ? (Sep '15) 1 hr Baphomet 71
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Joel 256,560
News Everything you need to know about the Dutch ele... 2 hr Frogface Kate 6
I too have issues with my faith, occasionally. 6 hr Advents 14
News Study Claims Atheists Could Die Out Because The... 6 hr YouDidntBuildThat 2
To know Islam is to love Islam (Apr '13) 7 hr Blue moon 15
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 hr Chief Expose ZioA... 513,255
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,068 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC