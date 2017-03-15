Free Islamic studies lecture at UT is tonight
Ovamir Anjum, the Imam Khattab Endowed Chair of Islamic Studies, will speak at 7 p.m. in the Driscoll Alumni Center auditorium on "Muslims in America: Where do we go from here?" for the university's annual lecture on Islamic thought. "Most American Muslims have no 'back home' to which they can go," he wrote.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christian prof says jesus was muslim
|15 min
|Khan
|1
|Should Refugees RIOT to Get Their Message Across ? (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Baphomet
|71
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Joel
|256,560
|Everything you need to know about the Dutch ele...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|6
|I too have issues with my faith, occasionally.
|6 hr
|Advents
|14
|Study Claims Atheists Could Die Out Because The...
|6 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|2
|To know Islam is to love Islam (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|Blue moon
|15
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|513,255
