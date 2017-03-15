Free Islamic studies lecture at UT is tonight

Ovamir Anjum, the Imam Khattab Endowed Chair of Islamic Studies, will speak at 7 p.m. in the Driscoll Alumni Center auditorium on "Muslims in America: Where do we go from here?" for the university's annual lecture on Islamic thought. "Most American Muslims have no 'back home' to which they can go," he wrote.

