France is losing to Islam
There are 7 comments on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 14 hrs ago, titled France is losing to Islam. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:
The Washington-based Gatestone Institute refuses to let up. In the face of widespread deafening silence, possibly resulting from the freeze of fear, it continues to publish articles showing that Islam has, for most intents and purposes, taken over one of Europe's historically leading countries: France.
Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
WRONG !
France has been SOLD to islam, just like the whole of Eurabia !
By their traitor leaders.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
The entire europe (except central) is losing to islam. France and england are merely at advanced stages.
The reason why europe will eventually lose to islam is that islam's success rests on europe's own mentality. And that mentality cannot be changed.
Keep believing that religious freedom must be upheld, keep believing that no one should be discriminated against---even if they want to murder you---and keep believing that women must have equality.....
And the inevitable future you will have is - islamic.
|
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Pro-islam liberals have been successfully brainwashed and where muslims could be defeated militarily or/and otherwise, these liberals ---neighbors of yours and mine--- are now our invincible enemies.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#5 7 hrs ago
Hope they watch their goats close.
|
Richmond Hill, Canada
|
#6 5 hrs ago
You are correct. This is a marvelous case of what happens when the Tolerant runs up against the intolerable. I'm afraid the Tolerant is bound to lose.
|
#8 3 hrs ago
The above is not a statement from the real Khan.
Actually speaking, France will become a civilized country as it accepts Islamic teachings and educate their people how the understanding and practice of Islamic education can upgrade the moral level of its people.
Pornography and prostitution would be completely banned. A woman would not be treated as a piece of meat. Family values of Islam would make the families honest and trustworthy. There would be no dirty politics. No child molestation.
And thousands of good things would happen in France.
|
#10 2 hrs ago
Seriously. Put down the crack pipe.
|
|
