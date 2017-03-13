Federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland block Trump's Muslim Ban.2
There are 1 comment on the OpEdNews story from 22 hrs ago, titled Federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland block Trump's Muslim Ban.2. In it, OpEdNews reports that:
Federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland have blocked President Donald Trump's Muslim Ban 2.0. In their ruling both judges cited Trump's statements about Muslims during the presidential campaign. A federal judge in Hawaii Wednesday ordered a temporary restraining order nationwide, hours before it was set to go into effect on Thursday.
#1 8 hrs ago
The giudiciary can INFLUENCE the legislative and the executive ... but the legislative and the executive CANNOT influence the giudiciary ?!?!?!
THGIS IS SICK !
