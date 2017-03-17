Fashion startup gives Muslim women more than clothes
There are 1 comment on the CNN story from 22 hrs ago, titled Fashion startup gives Muslim women more than clothes. In it, CNN reports that:
Nafisa Bakkar and her sister, Selina, launched Amaliah from their mother's kitchen table in 2015 as an Instagram page to curate Muslim-friendly clothes from top brands. Nafisa Bakkar told CNNMoney they grappled with multiple identities throughout their upbringing, but soon realized how big a role Islam played -- and the challenges they faced as a result.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CNN.
|
#1 19 hrs ago
Probably the same kitchen table where they were lying, legs spread wide open, when their (|itorises were removed by the local barber.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|36 min
|FaithInMichigan
|513,309
|Traitor
|12 hr
|Annoyed
|1
|Fed. Judge blocks new Trump travel ban.
|12 hr
|Annoyed
|9
|Muslim group wants probe into New Mexico Quran ...
|12 hr
|FaithInMichigan
|3
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|13 hr
|Injun
|18
|Islam will prevail in America
|13 hr
|Chuck
|9
|Polls Do Not Lie
|13 hr
|Chuck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC