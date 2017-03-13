Everything you need to know about the Dutch election
There are 1 comment on the KXL-AM Portland story from 17 hrs ago, titled Everything you need to know about the Dutch election. In it, KXL-AM Portland reports that:
Europe is preparing for a series of elections across the continent in the coming months that could determine the future of the European Union amid rising anti-establishment movements. The first of these will take place in the Netherlands next week as Dutch voters elect a new parliament and their next prime minister.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Why don't the Topix MODS, aka filthy lying POSs, allow Dutch users to post their opinions, even on threads that are directly about them, like this one ?
I guess BECAUSE they are filthy lying POSs !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11
|2 min
|Khan
|25
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Faith Michigan
|513,292
|Do you hate islam and muslims ?
|12 min
|Khan
|10
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|18 min
|True Christian wi...
|16
|Should Refugees RIOT to Get Their Message Across ? (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|70
|I too have issues with my faith, occasionally.
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Yet another self-created fake hate by muslims
|2 hr
|cfr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC