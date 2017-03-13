There are on the KXL-AM Portland story from 17 hrs ago, titled Everything you need to know about the Dutch election. In it, KXL-AM Portland reports that:

Europe is preparing for a series of elections across the continent in the coming months that could determine the future of the European Union amid rising anti-establishment movements. The first of these will take place in the Netherlands next week as Dutch voters elect a new parliament and their next prime minister.

