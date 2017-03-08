EVACUATED: Parkfield Primary School has been evacuated after a bomb threat
"We haven't been able to get into the school this morning but some parents have taken their children home. "We have been made aware of threats to two schools in the Avon and Somerset area," a police spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|42 min
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Do you beat your wife': US lawmaker asks Muslims
|42 min
|okimar
|7
|Muslims Will Cause WWIII & Be Destroyed
|59 min
|The Speaker
|11
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Chief Expose Zionist
|256,534
|Trump could learn a thing or two about freedom ...
|2 hr
|vbn
|2
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|synchronized _2_ ...
|37
|France is losing to Islam
|3 hr
|Advents
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|513,108
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC