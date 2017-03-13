Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' ...

Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ headscarf ruling

Read more: EurActiv.com

Turkey's president today accused the EU's top court of starting a "crusade" against Islam after a ruling allowing European companies to ban employees from wearing religious or political symbols including the Islamic headscarf. "The European Union's court, The European Court of Justice, my esteemed brothers, have started a crusade struggle against the crescent," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised speech, asking "where is freedom of religion?" The Turkish press wrote that the country's government will provide legal support to Turkish citizens living in France and Belgium after the ECJ ruling.

