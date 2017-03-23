Entertainment Based On Islamic Concept Should Be Highlighted
PASIR PUTEH, March 24 -- Entertainment based on the Islamic concept must be highlighted especially involving the rural community, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Senator Datuk Dr Asyraf Wadji Dusuki. Asyraf Wajdi said this was important to churn out individuals who were courteous and upheld high morals.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald trump - The BEST american president
|2 min
|Chief Expose Zio
|42
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|38 min
|Banned Aid
|513,239
|Converting to islam: Shia or Sunni? (Oct '08)
|41 min
|Advents
|78
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|56 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,178
|Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing For My Life?
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|18
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|256,604
|The destruction of Mecca
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|19
