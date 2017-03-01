End ethnicity in Islam, commissioner urges Muslims
The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdul-Lateef Hakeem, has called for an end to ethnicity in Islam and enjoined unity among Muslims in the country. Hakeem gave the advice on Sunday at the turbanning of Alhaji Ghazali Adepoju as the Chief Imam of Iponri Housing Estate Central Mosque, Surulere, Lagos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|Donnie Trump
|14
|France is losing to Islam
|5 hr
|Bombardier
|7
|Impeach Donald Trump
|6 hr
|Khan
|121
|Santa Barbara Masjid burned down.
|6 hr
|Khan
|13
|Islam Is World's Largest Religion by 2070 - Pew...
|6 hr
|Khan
|6
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|8 hr
|Khan
|34
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Faith Michigan
|513,078
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC