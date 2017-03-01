End ethnicity in Islam, commissioner ...

End ethnicity in Islam, commissioner urges Muslims

The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdul-Lateef Hakeem, has called for an end to ethnicity in Islam and enjoined unity among Muslims in the country. Hakeem gave the advice on Sunday at the turbanning of Alhaji Ghazali Adepoju as the Chief Imam of Iponri Housing Estate Central Mosque, Surulere, Lagos.

