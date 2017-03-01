Easton mosque open house aims to bridge cultures amid rhetoric
Prejudice against Muslims is being felt in the Lehigh Valley, according to one local leader, but it's not too late to develop a better understanding between Americans' diverse cultures. Toward that end, the Easton Phillipsburg Muslim Association is holding an open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters and mosque, 1017 Lehigh St. in Easton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|15 min
|Advents
|45
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Nina
|513,008
|Is Ahmadiyya True? (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Advents
|15
|Did Rashad Khalifa do kids ?
|1 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|1
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|28
|Islam is incompatible with Western values
|1 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|3
|Muslim member of national security staff resign...
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|37
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC