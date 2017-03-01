Easton mosque open house aims to brid...

Easton mosque open house aims to bridge cultures amid rhetoric

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Prejudice against Muslims is being felt in the Lehigh Valley, according to one local leader, but it's not too late to develop a better understanding between Americans' diverse cultures. Toward that end, the Easton Phillipsburg Muslim Association is holding an open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters and mosque, 1017 Lehigh St. in Easton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament 15 min Advents 45
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Nina 513,008
Is Ahmadiyya True? (Nov '08) 1 hr Advents 15
Did Rashad Khalifa do kids ? 1 hr USA USA USA USA 1
Poll Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08) 1 hr USA USA USA USA 28
Islam is incompatible with Western values 1 hr USA USA USA USA 3
News Muslim member of national security staff resign... 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 37
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC