Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liberal Holland
There are 6 comments on the USA Today story from Thursday, titled Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liberal Holland. In it, USA Today reports that:
A candidate for prime minister, Geert Wilders, wants to shut all mosques and ban the Quran. The anti-Islam message is alienating Holland's Muslims.
#1 Thursday
Apparently, the mainstream media is much more distressed about it than the muslims themselves. There is an extra-special rung in hell reserved for the mainstream media of today. Beating them to a pulp would still be mercy, but even that they will not receive, tragically.
More power to the great Mr. Widers. May he win by a landslide.
#2 Thursday
Someday Sunni Islam will be defeated worldwide.
#3 Thursday
What about shia?
#4 Thursday
Fat chance. Youre a dreamer, right ?
#6 Thursday
You're a schizo, right?
#7 2 hrs ago
He's a Houthi internet soldier.
