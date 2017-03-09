Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlas...

Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liberal Holland

There are 6 comments on the USA Today story from Thursday, titled Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liberal Holland. In it, USA Today reports that:

A candidate for prime minister, Geert Wilders, wants to shut all mosques and ban the Quran. The anti-Islam message is alienating Holland's Muslims.

dfe

Fremont, CA

#1 Thursday
Apparently, the mainstream media is much more distressed about it than the muslims themselves. There is an extra-special rung in hell reserved for the mainstream media of today. Beating them to a pulp would still be mercy, but even that they will not receive, tragically.

More power to the great Mr. Widers. May he win by a landslide.

Judged:

2

2

2

Advents

Knoxville, TN

#2 Thursday
dfe wrote:
Apparently, the mainstream media is much more distressed about it than the muslims themselves. There is an extra-special rung in hell reserved for the mainstream media of today. Beating them to a pulp would still be mercy, but even that they will not receive, tragically.

More power to the great Mr. Widers. May he win by a landslide.
Someday Sunni Islam will be defeated worldwide.
jng

Fremont, CA

#3 Thursday
Advents wrote:
<quoted text>
Someday Sunni Islam will be defeated worldwide.
What about shia?
Khan

Dallas, TX

#4 Thursday
dfe wrote:
More power to the great Mr. Widers.
May he win by a landslide.
Fat chance. Youre a dreamer, right ?

Judged:

1

1

1

sameold1

Fremont, CA

#6 Thursday
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

Fat chance. Youre a dreamer, right ?
You're a schizo, right?

Judged:

1

1

1

gigi l_amoroso

Austin, TX

#7 2 hrs ago
jng wrote:
What about shia?
He's a Houthi internet soldier.
