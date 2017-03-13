There are on the Deseret News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Dutch Muslims are relieved, but divisions highlighted by election remain. In it, Deseret News reports that:

Dutch Muslims are breathing a sigh of relief after the worse-than-expected performance of anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders in this week's election. "We have trust in the future" of this traditionally welcoming country, said Rasit Bal of the Muslims-Government Contact Organization, an advocacy group, which feared a victory by Wilders' PVV party would strengthen the anti-immigrant sentiment in the Netherlands.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Deseret News.