Dutch gear for crunch election as far-right eyes victory

Dutch voters go to the polls next week in pivotal elections with the Liberal party, at the helm of the ruling coalition, seeking to fend off a strong challenge from the far-right. In what could be one of the country's closest elections in years, the anti-Islam, pugnacious and combative Dutch MP Geert Wilders and his Party for Freedom may emerge as the largest group in the next parliament.

