Dutch election seen as barometer of p...

Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in Europe

There are 2 comments on the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin story from 12 hrs ago, titled Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in Europe. In it, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reports that:

Democrats 66 party leader Alexander Pechtold, right-wing populist leader Geert Wilders, Socialist Party leader Emile Roemer, Party for the Animals' Marianne Thieme, Green Left party leader Jesse Klaver, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Gert-Jan Segers of the Christian Union, Labour Party leader Lodewijk Asscher, and Christan Democrats party leader Sybrand Buma, from left, pose for a picture after the closing debate at parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Amid unprecedented international attention, the Dutch go to the polls Wednesday in a parliamentary election that is seen as a bellwether for the future of populism in a year of crucial votes in Europe.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Wilders the winner

Fremont, CA

#1 10 hrs ago
I hope that the dutch guy who used to post here has voted for wilders already. I would have liked to know about the general atmosphere there at this moment, regarding the election.

I hope sincerely that the dutch do not let us down, and do the right thing. Come on folks, you can do it! I have my fingers crossed, waiting anxiously and nervously.

The great wilders for the win!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gigi l_amoroso

Austin, TX

#3 3 hrs ago
Apparently it's pretty insignificant.

Populism is.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christian prof says jesus was muslim 3 hr Islamic Prof 7
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... 3 hr Gigi l_amoroso 1
Europeans' crossroads 3 hr Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... 3 hr Gigi l_amoroso 1
Donald trump - The BEST american president 3 hr Gigi l_amoroso 20
why is Christianity dying (Jul '07) 3 hr Advents 520
Vote for the brilliant Geert Wilders 3 hr Gigi l_amoroso 29
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 hr DaniEl 513,259
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,620 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC