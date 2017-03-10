Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in Europe
There are 2 comments on the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin story from 12 hrs ago, titled Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in Europe. In it, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reports that:
Democrats 66 party leader Alexander Pechtold, right-wing populist leader Geert Wilders, Socialist Party leader Emile Roemer, Party for the Animals' Marianne Thieme, Green Left party leader Jesse Klaver, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Gert-Jan Segers of the Christian Union, Labour Party leader Lodewijk Asscher, and Christan Democrats party leader Sybrand Buma, from left, pose for a picture after the closing debate at parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Amid unprecedented international attention, the Dutch go to the polls Wednesday in a parliamentary election that is seen as a bellwether for the future of populism in a year of crucial votes in Europe.
#1 10 hrs ago
I hope that the dutch guy who used to post here has voted for wilders already. I would have liked to know about the general atmosphere there at this moment, regarding the election.
I hope sincerely that the dutch do not let us down, and do the right thing. Come on folks, you can do it! I have my fingers crossed, waiting anxiously and nervously.
The great wilders for the win!
#3 3 hrs ago
Apparently it's pretty insignificant.
Populism is.
