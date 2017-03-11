Dutch debate role of Islam as key polls loom
By Agence France-Presse Hundreds of Dutch citizens packed into a Rotterdam mosque Friday for an animated debate on the role of Muslims in the country, a central theme as key elections loom. People take part in a debate on role of Islam in the country ahead of the Dutch parliamentary elections at the Essalam mosque, the country's largest, in Rotterdam on March 10, 2017.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Food for thought
|513,119
|Islam Without Extremes: The Muslim Case for Lib...
|2 hr
|Mikey
|17
|How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11
|3 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|17
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|256,550
|Jews Are Morally Superior To Muslims
|4 hr
|Khan
|7
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|5 hr
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|5 hr
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
