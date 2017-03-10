Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Za...

Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the cause of problem?

Yesterday your news provider ZimNews.net tipped you that Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora was locked up in a workshop where he was quizzed by fellow MPs to explain his pro-Islam curriculum. The workshop took place at the Harare International Conference Centre after a directive from parliament that he holds it, as the House thought that he should explain the policy that has a capacity to change the education system in an about turn fashion.

