There are 2 comments on the The Daily Star story from Yesterday, titled Do you beat your wife': US lawmaker asks Muslims. In it, The Daily Star reports that:

Muslim students visiting an Oklahoma lawmaker's office in the state capitol were required to fill out a form that asked if they beat their wives and other questions that offended them, an Islamic advocacy group said. The two-page form from Republican state Representative John Bennett's office, which was shared by the Council on American-Islamic Relations , also asked whether they believed an adherent to Islam should be punished for leaving the faith and if Muslims should rule over non-Muslims.

synchronized_2_ reality

Austin, TX

#1 13 hrs ago
Those are genuine concerns Mr. Bennet required to be addressed.

Does Mr. Bennet now need to fear for his life ?

Judged:

1

1

1

Advents

Knoxville, TN

#2 5 hrs ago
synchronized_2_ reality wrote:
Those are genuine concerns Mr. Bennet required to be addressed.

Does Mr. Bennet now need to fear for his life ?
They always beat their wives, all four wives.
Chicago, IL

