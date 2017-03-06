Do you beat your wife': US lawmaker asks Muslims
Muslim students visiting an Oklahoma lawmaker's office in the state capitol were required to fill out a form that asked if they beat their wives and other questions that offended them, an Islamic advocacy group said. The two-page form from Republican state Representative John Bennett's office, which was shared by the Council on American-Islamic Relations , also asked whether they believed an adherent to Islam should be punished for leaving the faith and if Muslims should rule over non-Muslims.
#1 13 hrs ago
Those are genuine concerns Mr. Bennet required to be addressed.
Does Mr. Bennet now need to fear for his life ?
#2 5 hrs ago
They always beat their wives, all four wives.
