"Do you beat your wife?" Oklahoma law...

"Do you beat your wife?" Oklahoma lawmaker asked Muslim students...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A group of Oklahoma citizens say they are upset after an Oklahoma lawmaker forced them to fill out a 'hateful' questionnaire before meeting with them. Rep. John Bennett confirmed to the Tulsa World that three Muslim students visiting his office as part of Muslim Day were given questionnaires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Nina 513,072
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 2 hr das1252 1
News Islam Is World's Largest Religion by 2070 - Pew... 4 hr Khan 3
Christianity proves Hinduism is fake & vulgar (Oct '15) 4 hr Khan 91
UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament 4 hr Khan 49
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... 5 hr Khan 8
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 10 hr Coco loco 256,526
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,058 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC