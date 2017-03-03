"Do you beat your wife?" Oklahoma lawmaker asked Muslim students...
A group of Oklahoma citizens say they are upset after an Oklahoma lawmaker forced them to fill out a 'hateful' questionnaire before meeting with them. Rep. John Bennett confirmed to the Tulsa World that three Muslim students visiting his office as part of Muslim Day were given questionnaires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Nina
|513,072
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|2 hr
|das1252
|1
|Islam Is World's Largest Religion by 2070 - Pew...
|4 hr
|Khan
|3
|Christianity proves Hinduism is fake & vulgar (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Khan
|91
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|4 hr
|Khan
|49
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|5 hr
|Khan
|8
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|Coco loco
|256,526
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC