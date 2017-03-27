Did Suriya convert to Islam?

Did Suriya convert to Islam?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Indiaglitz.com

A video of Suriya in traditional Muslim attire, praying in a mosque is doing the rounds on the internet and rumors have started spreading like wildfire that the leading superstar of Tamil cinema has converted to Islam. When we contacted official sources of Suriya we were informed that the video was taken during the shooting of 'Singam 2' which was happening near Kadappa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiaglitz.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 48 min ChieF Expose Baph... 513,330
"In The Name Of Allah , His Wife and His Three ... (Aug '12) 1 hr Antonio 34
I am back! Tighten your seatbelts HATERS 1 hr chuck 5
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 1 hr drd1 2,184
The filth of islam 3 hr Islamic crap 7
News Medieval Islam has no place in modern world 3 hr Islamic crap 6
News The destruction of Mecca 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 31
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC