Did Suriya convert to Islam?
A video of Suriya in traditional Muslim attire, praying in a mosque is doing the rounds on the internet and rumors have started spreading like wildfire that the leading superstar of Tamil cinema has converted to Islam. When we contacted official sources of Suriya we were informed that the video was taken during the shooting of 'Singam 2' which was happening near Kadappa.
